(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan lawmakers on Thursday approved the government’s plan to deploy a police force to Haiti to rein in powerful gangs and make way for long-delayed elections.

Heavily armed gangs that control large parts of Haiti’s capital as well as swathes of the countryside have paralyzed the economy with kidnappings, extortion and turf wars. The national police requires at least 2,500 officers from contributing nations to restore law and order, guard critical infrastructure and provide unhindered access for humanitarian aid, according to a report by a joint committee of Kenya’s National Assembly and Senate.

The police officers will be deployed in phases for an initial 12 months with the United Nations meeting the costs. The first batch is expected in Haiti by early 2024.

Kenya will send 1,000 police officers at an estimated $241.4 million, without counting the cost of transporting personnel and equipment, which the US will pay for, according to the report. The overall budget for the Haiti mission is estimated at $600 million.

“The proposed deployment is anchored on the responsibilities of Kenya as a UN member state and as part of the global community of nations. Historically, Kenya has been a leading participant in providing solutions to global security challenges,” lawmakers said in the report issued before the vote.

Other African nations that have pledged boots are Senegal, Burundi and Chad. Jamaica, Chile, Ecuador and Barbados will also contribute troops, Kenya’s interior ministry said in a brief to lawmakers.

A Kenya-led mission “makes it less likely that racial tensions in the country would be mobilized against the deployment,” according to the report.

Kenyan police have previously been engaged in other missions including in Kosovo, Yugoslavia, Darfur, Namibia, East Timor, Angola, Sierra Leone, Croatia; and are currently in South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.

