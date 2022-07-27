16h ago
Kenya Unexpectedly Holds Rates With Price Pressures Seen Easing
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank unexpectedly left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on expectations that high inflation may start to level off.
The monetary policy committee kept the rate at 7.5%, Governor Patrick Njoroge said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Only two of seven economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the unchanged stance.
