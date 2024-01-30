(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is considering tapping capital markets to help fund the repayment of a $2 billion eurobond that falls due in June, President William Ruto said.

The East African nation is also considering buying back a portion of the debt, with the amount yet to be determined, Ruto said in an interview in Rome, where he attended the Italy-Africa summit on Monday.

“There are several options that are available to us, but the positive thing about all the options is that the market is now open for Kenya and that is very positive news,” Ruto said on Tuesday. “It means we can repay the whole bond from resources from the market and therefore it’s a very positive development.”

Kenya’s efforts to raise funding for the looming eurobond maturity have been a focal point for investors concerned that elevated food- and energy-import bills and limited foreign-exchange reserves will restrict its ability to repay the debt. The East African nation is among a number of developing countries struggling to refinance their debt after being locked out of international capital markets by high interest rates in developed nations.

Ivory Coast this month became the first sub-Saharan African nation to sell foreign-currency debt since April 2022.

“We are looking at a buyback of some amount,” Ruto said. “We are yet to determine what that buyback amount is and then the rest of it, we will pick it up from the market.”

Yields on the 2024s dropped 27 basis points to 14.28% as at 2:43 p.m. in London.

Kenya is also looking at an “opportunity to raise resources using our debt-for-nature swap infrastructure,” Ruto said. The nation will “shortly be going into the market,” he said, without giving details.

Exploring Options

The country — ranked the ninth-most vulnerable to a debt crisis among 60 developing economies, according to a report by Bloomberg Economics — has twice increased the loan package and extended to April 2025 an ongoing International Monetary Fund program to help reduce its debt vulnerability.

Its external-loan maturities amount to “a staggering $3.5 billion” in the current fiscal year, more than double the $1.6 billion in the previous period, according to Treasury data. It also faces overseas interest payments of $1.67 billion in the period to end-June, according to budget estimates.

“In fact, at some point everybody believed that Kenya was going to default, but we have demonstrated that making the right decisions can actually change situations,” Ruto said.

Kenya has been exploring a range of options to handle the bullet payment due on June 24 and has been scrambling to raise funding from IMF, the World Bank and syndicated loans, while keeping an eye on the capital markets to rollover the notes.

It has already received about $384 million in a syndicated facility from the Trade & Development Bank, a $685 million disbursement under an IMF program and is awaiting €73 million from the African Development Bank. It’s also in talks for $1 billion from China and more from other bilateral lenders.

At $7.02 billion, Kenya’s foreign-exchange reserves are equivalent to 3.75 months of imports, and have been in breach of the critical level of four months’ import cover since August.

The shilling has so far shed 4.6% against the dollar to be one of Africa’s worst-performing currencies alongside the units of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Nigeria, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

