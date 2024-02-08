(Bloomberg) -- Kenya plans to raise $500 million through a bond sale in Japan, widening its funding pool as it prepares to repay maturing debt.

The planned sale of the so-called Samurai bonds will be in two phases and is expected to be concluded within the next four months, the Treasury said Thursday in a statement on X. The proceeds from the bond will be used in the 2024-25 fiscal year, it said on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after the government offered to buy back a portion of its $2 billion eurobonds that mature in June and announced plans for a new offering. It’s also raised funding from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and a syndicated loan.

Read More: Kenya Opens $2 Billion Bond-Buyback Offer, Plans New Sale

Kenya has more than $3.5 billion of foreign currency debt maturing this year — including a $2 billion eurobond that must be repaid by June 24 — and $1.7 billion in external interest payments. In the fiscal year that begins on July 1, $1.75 billion of foreign debt will mature and external interest payments are forecast at $952 million.

Yields on Kenya’s dollar eurobond due 2024 increased 23 basis points to 10.84% by 9.04 am Thursday in London. The Kenyan shilling gained 0.22% against the dollar to trade at 160.50, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Treasury had previously signaled that a Samurai offering was one of the alternative sources of funding it was exploring if the “market and macroeconomic environment allow.”

Yen-denominated borrowing will help Kenya diversify the currency mix of its debt obligations and reduce exchange-rate risks on external debt. Kenya’s share of external debt held in yen was 3.9% as at end-June 2023 compared with 66.9% in dollars, 21.5% in euros, 5.1% in yuan and 2.3% in pounds, according to Treasury data.

(Updates with market reaction in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.