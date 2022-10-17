(Bloomberg) -- Kenya plans to promptly repay its debt whenever due and will avoid a default, said the nominee for the cabinet role of prime cabinet secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

“We must be an honorable government, and honor in this kind of situation for any nation is your ability to repay your debts,” Mudavadi, President William Ruto’s nominee for the high-ranking role, told a lawmakers’ vetting panel. “We should not be a country that should walk into the defaulting mode.”

Mudavadi’s comments come after the National Treasury last week refuted a newspaper report that Chinese lenders fined the nation 1.31 billion shillings ($10.8 million) for failing to make an interest payment. Outgoing Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said the report was “erroneous and misleading.”

Several African governments are facing fiscal pressure amid unfavorable borrowing terms as interest-rate hikes in developed nations cause investors to flee emerging and frontier markets. Nigeria moved to reassure its bondholders last week after Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed’s earlier remarks on potentially revamping some of the nation’s debt led dollar-bond prices to fall.

Kenya Treasury Refutes Media Report on Chinese Bank Loan Default

Kenya, with about 8.58 trillion shillings of public debt, equal to around 68% of the East African nation’s gross domestic product, should rationalize its borrowing by taking more concessional loans rather than commercial financing, Mudavadi told the lawmakers in a televised session from the capital, Nairobi.

The government will borrow to fund capital projects, rather than to fund recurring expenses as has been the case in recent years, Mudavadi said. “We will still borrow, but we must borrow prudently, so that the debt repayment process does not harm other activities,” he said.

The yield on Kenya’s eurobond due in 2032 was up 4 basis points at 14.073% by 10:23 a.m. in Nairobi.

Mudavadi said Ruto’s administration -- which scrapped a gasoline subsidy a day after it came to power -- would fight to tame inflation to avoid the need for subsidies.

“We must be very, very careful that subsidies do not become a permanent feature of our economic policy,” he said. “We must find better ways of spurring economic activity.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.