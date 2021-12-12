Kenya Will Lower Power Costs in Two Phases, President Says

(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan authorities will cut the price paid by consumers for electricity by 30% in two phases starting this month, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Sunday.

“The reduction in the cost of electricity will be implemented in two tranches of 15% each,” Kenyatta said Sunday in an address from Nairobi.

The initial move, to be reflected in the power bills for December, will be realized through lowering systemic and commercial losses. The second cut, in the first quarter of 2022, will be achieved by renegotiating power purchase agreements with independent producers, Kenyatta said.

Kenya Power Says Electricity Costs Are Biggest Risk to Viability

Kenya to Review Power Pricing System, Assessing Fuel Costs

Kenya’s Soaring Electricity Costs Incense Business Owners

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.