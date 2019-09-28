(Bloomberg) -- The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya and tobacco manufacturers including British American Tobacco Kenya Ltd. “strongly oppose” a decision by lawmakers to raise excise tax rate to 21% from the 15.85% proposed by National Treasury in the Finance Bill.

“For heavily taxed industries such as ours, where up to 60% of revenues goes to taxation, such increases only further incentivise tax evasion, smuggling and counterfeiting,” the manufacturers said Saturday in a joint emailed statement.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has until Sept. 30 to assent to the Finance Bill or reject it.

