(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan banks are seeking regulatory approval to use distributed-ledger technology, also known as blockchain, to distribute payments and create credit-scoring models to rate potential borrowers.

While there may be benefits in using blockchain-based technology, there is a great risk should it fail or be misused by unscrupulous individuals, the central bank said in a report. “There is thus the need to ensure that robust controls are in place to ensure that the risks and opportunities associated with emerging technologies are balanced.”

The request to embrace the technology comes as earnings in the banking sector fall in the wake of legislation introduced in late 2016 that limited the interest rates lenders can charge as well as prolonged uncertainty related to elections.

Profitability in the industry fell 9.6 percent to 133 billion shillings ($1.32 billion) last year, while gross loans and advances dropped 5.7 percent to 2.16 trillion shillings, the central bank’s report showed. The ratio of bad debts climbed to 12 percent compared with 9.3 percent in 2016.

The central bank also said it does not recognize cryptocurrencies, which it said are “associated with anonymity, and commonly used by criminals.”

