(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank moved to reassure investors that the country has ample foreign-exchange reserves, after the deputy president suggested the country is facing a currency crisis.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said in an interview with Nairobi-based broadcaster Citizen TV on Sunday that the country may have insufficient reserves for oil importers to purchase fuel.

The “foreign exchange cover remains adequate,” the central bank said in a statement on Monday, adding that it doesn’t supply foreign currency for transactions other than for the national government.

“Oil importers, therefore, obtain their requisite foreign exchange from the commercial banks and not” the Central Bank of Kenya, it said.

The exchange between the central bank and Gachagua comes as newly elected President William Ruto’s administration prepares to deliver a raft of economic pledges, including increasing agricultural output. Ruto wants to reduce food imports as part of a plan to boost reserves.

Kenya’s usable foreign exchange reserves dropped to $7.42 billion by Sept. 29, compared with $7.45 billion a week earlier. The reserves are sufficient for 4.19 months of import cover, compared with 4.24 months previously. The shilling has weakened 6.7% in the year to date, trading at 120.81 per dollar by 1:34 p.m. in the capital, Nairobi.

Earlier this year, manufacturers in Kenya were among African businesses that reported a shortage of foreign currency as investors fled emerging and frontier markets for higher interest rates in developed economies. Kenyan edible oil producers Pwani Oil Products Ltd. and Kapa Oil Refineries Ltd. were forced to temporarily halt operations at their factories, citing disruptions in the supply of dollars.

