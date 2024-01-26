(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan court halted a government plan to send police forces to rein in powerful gangs in Haiti, saying such a deployment would be unconstitutional.

The plan “contravenes the Constitution and the law and is therefore unconstitutional, illegal and invalid,” High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled Friday in the capital, Nairobi. “An order is hereby issued prohibiting deployment of police officers to Haiti or any other country.”

