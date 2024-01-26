Jan 26, 2024
Kenyan Court Blocks Deployment of Police to Fight Crime in Haiti
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan court halted a government plan to send police forces to rein in powerful gangs in Haiti, saying such a deployment would be unconstitutional.
The plan “contravenes the Constitution and the law and is therefore unconstitutional, illegal and invalid,” High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled Friday in the capital, Nairobi. “An order is hereby issued prohibiting deployment of police officers to Haiti or any other country.”
