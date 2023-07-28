(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan authorities have the go-ahead to raise additional taxes, including doubling the value-added tax rate on fuel, after an appellate court overturned a high court freeze on the levies.

The new taxes, some which were to take effect July 1, are projected to raise an additional 211 billion shillings ($1.48 billion) in the current fiscal year. The temporary freeze order was issued last month after several petitioners challenged their constitutionality.

“Tax is a continuous and annual mechanism and the members of the public can get a rebate for overpaid taxes and levies when making subsequent tax payments,” read the ruling by judges Mohamed Warsame, Kathurima M’Inoti and Hellen Omondi.

The appeal itself, which was filed by the National Treasury secretary and the attorney-general, will be heard and judgment will be given within 60 days.

If the court ultimately rejects the new taxes, it will throw President William Ruto’s first budget since taking office into disarray. His administration is seeking to raise a record 2.57 trillion shillings in revenue this fiscal year, and narrow fiscal deficit to the lowest in a decade.

Further delays “could undermine the government’s fiscal consolidation strategy, increase financing needs, and negatively impact domestic financing conditions,” said Fitch Ratings, which last week revised the outlook on Kenya’s debt to negative. Its long-term issuer default rating was affirmed at B.

The new taxes include a mandatory 1.5% housing levy for both employees and their employers, and a five-percentage point increase in personal income tax for the highest-income band. The government also intends imposing a 5% levy on digital content earnings and tripling turnover tax for small businesses to 3%.

Value-added tax will however be removed on liquid petroleum gas, while excise duty rates for telephone and internet data services, fees charged for money transfer services by banks, money transfer agencies and other financial service providers has been reduced to 15% from 20%.

