(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan court temporarily froze the government’s plan to deploy a police force to Haiti to rein in powerful gangs and clear the way for long-delayed elections.

Kenyan authorities are restrained “from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country,” according to orders issued by Judge Chacha Mwita on Monday. The ruling came after three petitioners argued that the planned deployment to the Caribbean nation is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The constitution “does not envisage the deployment of police officers outside Kenya,” according to the petitioners. The court will hear further arguments on Oct. 24.

The United Nations Security Council last week approved a Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission for a year to support Haiti’s out-gunned and overwhelmed police force. Kenya has committed to provide 1,000 police officers to Haiti, according to the nation’s foreign ministry.

Heavily armed gangs control large parts of Haiti’s capital as well as swathes of the countryside, and have paralyzed the economy with kidnappings, extortion and turf wars.

The US expects the deployment to help Haiti’s security forces restore stability.

