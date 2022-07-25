(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s shilling is poised for 14 straight months of depreciation against the dollar and may come under additional pressure from national elections scheduled for Aug. 9.

The currency of East Africa’s largest economy reached its weakest intraday level of 119.03 in early Monday trading. The unit has dropped 5% since the start of the year and a close at the current level would indicate that the dollar-shilling is overbought, according to the 14-day relative strength index.

The shilling’s “wobbles have been both sentiment- and market dynamics-driven,” IC Group economist Churchill Ogutu said. “The developments immediately after the polls will no doubt drive sentiment on KES, though I expect it to be short-lived.”

Kenyan authorities need to address dollar-supply concerns, as this will have a more durable impact on the exchange rate, he said.

The East African nation’s biggest source of foreign currency is remittances by citizens living outside its borders. Inflows in the first six months of 2022 rose 17% to $2.04 billion from a year earlier, according to central bank data.

Meanwhile, usable foreign-exchange reserves decreased to $7.73 billion as of July 21, from $7.95 billion a week earlier. They are sufficient for 4.46 months of import cover, below the East African Community’s threshold of 4.5 months.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.