Kenyan Deputy President Seen as Most Corrupt Leader in Survey

(Bloomberg) -- One in three Kenyans perceive Deputy President William Ruto as the East African nation’s most corrupt public official, according to pollster Ipsos.

Ruto is followed by Anne Waiguru, governor of the central Kirinyaga county with 31 percent and former President Daniel arap Moi at 17 percent. Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is placed fourth with 11 percent, while his predecessor Mwai Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga each polled 5 percent.

“Fewer than one in five Kenyans expect than anyone will be held accountable for corrupt practices,” Ipsos said in a statement, noting that a third of those interviewed view corruption as the most serious challenge facing the country. The survey polled 2,016 respondents in face-to-face interviews.

Kenya ranked 143rd out of 180 nations in Transparency International’s 2017 Global Corruption Perceptions Index.

