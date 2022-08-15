(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s electoral commission is poised to announce the final results of last week’s presidential election before the Aug. 16 deadline to declare a winner.

Supporters of the two frontrunners -- Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga -- gathered at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s national tallying center in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday amid a heightened security presence.

Ruto had a narrow lead over Odinga with ballots from 253 of the nation’s 291 constituencies counted, according to data published on the website of the Nairobi-based Nation Media Group.

Read: Ruto Clings to Lead on Eve of Vote-Count Deadline: Kenya Update

Provisional results collated by Nation and other local media houses including Standard Media Group and Citizen Television indicate that either Ruto or Odinga may reach the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold by a razor-thin margin. The outlets based their calculations on forms digitally submitted by polling stations to the IEBC.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.