Kenyan Electoral Agency Prepares to Announce Final Vote Results
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s electoral commission is poised to announce the final results of last week’s presidential election before the Aug. 16 deadline to declare a winner.
Supporters of the two frontrunners -- Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga -- gathered at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s national tallying center in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday amid a heightened security presence.
Ruto had a narrow lead over Odinga with ballots from 253 of the nation’s 291 constituencies counted, according to data published on the website of the Nairobi-based Nation Media Group.
Provisional results collated by Nation and other local media houses including Standard Media Group and Citizen Television indicate that either Ruto or Odinga may reach the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold by a razor-thin margin. The outlets based their calculations on forms digitally submitted by polling stations to the IEBC.
