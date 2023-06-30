(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s inflation rate fell in June, three days after the new governor of the central bank pledged to rein in price growth.

Consumer prices rose an annual 7.9%, compared with 8% last month, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Friday in an emailed statement. The median estimate of six economists in a Bloomberg survey was 7.8%. Prices rose 0.8% in the month.

Rising interest rates may hasten the cooling of inflation. The central bank on Monday convened an unscheduled monetary policy committee meeting where it raised the benchmark rate by a percentage point, its steepest increase since July 2015. The decision marked the first key policy action under newly appointed Governor Kamau Thugge.

The governor vowed the day after to crush inflation that he said is “almost like a tax because it reduces everybody’s real incomes.”

Inflation, which has breached the ceiling of the central bank’s 2.5% to 7.5% target band for 13 months, is expected to remain elevated and only revert within the range by September, Thugge said Tuesday.

Recent increases in electricity prices, new taxes due to start on July 1, such as doubling value-added tax on petroleum to 16%, the removal of the fuel subsidy, and associated second-round effects, are likely to keep inflation elevated, he said.

Rice Prices

Kenya’s rice harvest – a major staple in households - is projected to nearly halve this year to 1.2 million bags from 2.1 million bags in 2022, according to the Agriculture Ministry, posing a risk to price growth. Treasury has cut import duty on rice to 35% from 75% to ensure steady supplies and prices.

The main drivers of the slowdown in inflation were transport and energy prices. The transport index rose 9.4% in the month from 10.1% in May and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel inflation slowed to 9.4% from 9.7%.

Food prices, which make up almost a third of the consumer price index, remain elevated at 10.3%, compared with 10.2% in May, partly due to a 58.1% increase in the cost of sugar from a year earlier.

