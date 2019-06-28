(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan inflation quickened in June as food and transport prices surged from a year ago.

The inflation rate rose to 5.7% from 5.5% in May, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Friday in an emailed statement. Prices fell 0.7% in the month.

Key Insights:

The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks -- which make up more than a third of the inflation basket -- rose 7% in June from a year earlier. Costs are being pushed up by a drought that could leave 2 million people in need of food aid by next month. While food costs dropped 1.6% compared with May, rising fuel prices and last year’s low base will continue to underpin inflation.

Kenya may import 1.3 million tons of corn in the 12 months starting July, more than double the previous year’s purchases, boosting food supply and helping to suppress food-price growth.

The Central Bank of Kenya has an inflation target of 5% with a margin of 2.5 percentage points on either side and has managed to keep price growth within this range since September 2017 even as it cut interest rates.

