(Bloomberg) -- Martha Karambu Koome is poised to become Kenya’s first woman chief justice after a judicial panel announced her nomination for the role on Tuesday.

The Judicial Service Commission submitted Koome’s name to the president after it “unanimously recommended the appointment,” it said in an emailed statement.

Koome, 61, was appointed as judge of court of appeal in 2012, having earlier served as a high court judge from 2003 to 2011, according to information on the JSC’s website.

The president’s appointment of a chief justice is subject to approval by lawmakers, according to Kenya’s constitution.

Koome is set to succeed David Maraga who retired in January, about three months after he advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve parliament for failing to enact rules on fair gender representation in public bodies.

