(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan manufacturers are struggling to obtain U.S. dollars to meet their obligations, an industry lobby group said.

The challenges they face in accessing the currency is “putting a strain on supplier relations and the ability to negotiate favorable prices in spot markets,” the Kenya Association of Manufacturers said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“Many of our members have had challenges accessing U.S. dollars from their banks to meet their international commitments in a timely manner,” the group said. It called for “the opening up and encouraging of interbank trading to increase liquidity in the market.”

A spokesman for the Central Bank of Kenya said no one was immediately available to comment.

Kenya’s foreign reserves stood at $8.28 billion on April 14, enough to cover 4.9 months worth of imports, according to data published by central bank.

The manufacturers also decried the continuing fuel shortage in the country, saying it’s placing strain on their operations.

Read: Kenya Sees Fuel Situation Returning to Normal in Next 72 Hours

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.