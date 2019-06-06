(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta reappointed Patrick Njoroge for a second four-year term as the East African nation’s central bank governor.

Kenyatta also named Sheila M’Mbijjewe as deputy governor and Mohammed Nyaoga as the regulator’s chairman for another term, according to a government gazette notice on Thursday. The officials’ new terms start on June 18.

The reappointment of Njoroge, 57, means continuation of measures that have helped keep the shilling stable even as major African currencies suffered double-digit depreciation over the past four years. The valuation of the currency will also remain a sticky issue. Njoroge said the International Monetary Fund, his former employer, made mistakes in calculations that showed the local unit was 17.5% overvalued.

“Governor Njoroge’s reappointment will be seen as allowing for continuity, which will be especially important from a policy perspective,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank Plc. “The fact that the central bank has been able to comfortably accumulate foreign-exchange reserves by buying USD in the market, whilst the shilling has remained stable, should dispel any notion of currency overvaluation.”

