(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President William Ruto plans to sell shares in as many as 10 state-owned companies, in what could be the first main-market listings on the nation’s bourse in more than three years.

Ruto, who’s been in office for less than a month, wants initial public offerings to happen within 12 months, he said in a speech at the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Tuesday.

The sales and a proposal Ruto announced to introduce domestic dollar-denominated bonds are part of his plan to diversify fund-raising sources, as interest-rate hikes in developed countries cause investors to abandon emerging and frontier markets. Kenya canceled a eurobond issue and a syndicated loan this year due to unfavorable costs of borrowing.

Credit Bank Ltd. and Bio Food Products Ltd. are in the process of preparing for listings, Ruto said. He encouraged other private companies to follow suit, while acknowledging that many businesses have stayed away due to hurdles including unresolved tax issues.

“I want to promise the private sector whatever tax issue may arise, as the government, we are willing to work with you so that we can remove any impediment,” Ruto said. “We are ready to forgive some sins.”

IPO Drought

One of the last major deals on the Kenyan bourse included Bank of Kigali listing by introduction in 2018, while there hasn’t been an initial public offering since 2014. The exchange struggled to find new listings as more businesses preferred to raise funds from other sources such as venture capitalists.

The push for domestic dollar bonds will enable the government to tap the foreign currency sitting in Kenyan bank accounts, according to Ruto.

“That money that we are so desperately looking for out there, with proper instruments, we can get those resources from the people of Kenya through the Nairobi stock exchange,” Ruto said.

Ruto will in the meantime push to amend the privatization law. The government hasn’t been able to sell any state-owned enterprise since the law was introduced in 2005, thwarting the purpose for which the legislation was created, he said.

“We have a bad privatization law,” Ruto said.

In the past, the government sought to divest from struggling companies including sugar millers and banks. This time, profitable and successful companies will be on offer, Ruto said.

Likely candidates could be Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Pipeline Co., according to Stanley Kamau, director of public investment management at the Treasury.

Kenya’s All-Share index has dropped 24% since the beginning of this year. Lagging stocks include Nairobi Business Ventures, Centum Investment Co. and Safaricom Plc, which have declined 49%, 38% and 30% respectively.

(Updates with likely privatization candidates in penultimate paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.