(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Senate joined the National Assembly in backing a plan to restructure the government to make it more inclusive and help avoid power struggles that have turned violent at past elections.

Senators approved the constitutional amendment bill Tuesday, with 51 voting in favor, 12 rejecting it and one abstaining during a televised session in the capital, Nairobi.

The proposals include the reintroduction of the role of prime minister and two deputies, and the creation of the position of the head of the opposition. President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have said the changes will provide greater political representation and end winner-takes-all elections.

The legislation will be put to a referendum that’s expected to take place before a general election scheduled for next year. Still, holding the plebiscite depends on the outcome of a court case, in which petitioners are challenging the proposed constitutional changes.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.