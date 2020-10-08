(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta signed legislation to allow disbursements of funds to counties, ending a funding gap that threatened health-care services.

The East African nation’s 47 counties were allocated almost 370 billion shillings ($3.4 billion), the presidency said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year, starting July, was delayed as lawmakers initially disagreed on how the money would be shared among the regional governments. Some counties were forced to limit their health services to attending to outpatients only, while others stopped ambulances, threatening the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

Kenya has 39,907 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 748 deaths, according to the ministry of health.

