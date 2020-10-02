(Bloomberg) --

Officials in Kenya’s ruling party recommended that William Ruto be stripped of his post as deputy Jubilee Party leader, the latest sign of a widening rift with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Jubilee Party’s management committee made the recommendation after Ruto, who is Kenya’s deputy president, attended the official opening of an office of a group known as Jubilee Asili, a faction backed by allies of Ruto, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said. The ruling party also plans to bar Ruto from using its offices for his presidential campaign, Tuju said in remarks broadcast Friday on state television.

“The deputy party leader, as a self-declared presidential candidate of 2022, will not be allowed to use the party headquarters as a center of operationalization of his 2022 campaign,” Tuju said.

Kenyatta and Ruto have increasingly been at odds since they won a second term on a joint ticket in 2017. Over the past three years, the president struck alliances with opposition leaders who are also considered possible presidential contenders, undermining Ruto’s bid to succeed Kenyatta.

Calls to Ruto’s spokesman David Mugonyi didn’t connect when Bloomberg sought comment.

