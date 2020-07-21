(Bloomberg) --

The Kenyan shilling touched a record low on Tuesday as companies increased demand for dollars and foreign reserves declined.

The currency of East Africa’s largest economy weakened 0.19% to 107.92 against dollar by 4:22 p.m. in the capital, Nairobi, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A close at that level would be the lowest since Dec. 1988, and extends the unit’s loss since beginning of year to 6.4%.

“Some of the corporates were stockpiling dollars to be able to pay dividends to foreign investors,” said Churchill Ogutu, head of research at Nairobi-based Genghis Capital. The increase in dollar demand is temporary and pressure on the shilling should ease as companies complete their payouts, Ogutu said.

Kenya’s foreign-exchange reserves dropped for the second consecutive week to $9.67 billion by July 16, compared with $9.7 billion week ago, according to data published by Central Bank of Kenya.

The nation’s public debt jumped to 6.65 trillion shillings ($61.7 billion) by May 20 from 6.44 trillion shillings a month ago, with external debt climbing to almost 3.5 trillion shillings from 3.32 trillion shillings, according to the central bank.

