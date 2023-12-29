(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s shilling posted its worst performance in 30 years as interest rates in major economies rose, offshore investors reduced their holdings and foreign-exchange inflows from exports declined.

The East African nation’s currency depreciated 21% against the dollar in 2023, its biggest annual drop since 1993, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This year’s loss is its fourth consecutive annual decline.

“Our central bank was rather slow in tightening interest-rate differentials with developed markets,” said Ronny Chokaa, a senior research analyst at Nairobi-based AIB-AXYS Africa. The “Kenyan shilling was very susceptible or vulnerable to foreign portfolio outflows.”

On Dec. 5, Kenya’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time since Governor Kamau Thugge took office in June, citing the need to support the country’s battered shilling. The monetary policy committee increased the rate by 200 basis points to 12.5%, the largest increase since 2011.

Outflows by foreign investors on the Nairobi Securities Exchange were 1.18 billion shillings ($7.53 million) in the three months through September, compared with 1.48 billion shillings the previous quarter, according to the markets regulator.

Rate Outlook

Signals of rate cuts in 2024 by the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are likely to support the strengthening of currencies of emerging markets and frontier economies and make it more attractive for foreign investors to boost their investments in those nations, Chokaa said.

“When the tide comes in, it will signal a reduction of the volatility on the Kenyan shilling, maybe around the second quarter of 2024,” he said.

Bloomberg’s monthly survey shows the median expectation is for the US central bank to reduce the benchmark rate by 25 basis points at its June policy meeting, followed by three more cuts in the second half of the year. The Bank of England is expected to cut its policy rate three consecutive times in 2024, starting in August, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Standard Chartered Plc is forecasting a further weakening of the Kenyan currency by the end of next year to as low as 176 shillings per dollar, while currency firms including Ebury and Cinkciarz see potential for it to stabilize or even rally.

--With assistance from Robert Brand.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.