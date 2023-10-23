(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s shilling last eked out a monthly gain in May 2021 — and it’s unlikely to do so again soon, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The currency of eastern Africa’s second-largest economy is on track for its 29th consecutive month of declines as capital inflows dry up. It has depreciated 18% this year, set for its biggest annual drop since 2008.

“The shilling depreciation reflects the impact of the global funding squeeze that is manifesting as a slowdown in foreign capital inflows,” said Yvonne Mhango, Africa Economist at Bloomberg Economics. “We could see the shilling at 155 at year-end” from a near-record-low 150.1 per dollar on Monday, she said.

The increase in the oil price in the third quarter is likely to widen the country’s current-account deficit, placing more pressure on the shilling, even though the government has secured concessional funding to to help plug the gap, she said.

The shilling’s steady decline over the past two years could also be seen as a correction from overvalued levels, said Charlie Robertson, head of macro strategy at Dubai-based Frontier Investment Management Partners Ltd. It could reach 159 per dollar by year-end, he said.

The shilling was more than 20% overvalued when it began depreciating and the Central Bank of Kenya “chose to address this very slowly to make the FX adjustment predictable,” Robertson said.

