(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s shilling has depreciated against the dollar for a record 24 straight weeks, with the surge in oil prices triggered by the war in Ukraine adding the latest pressure.

The currency of East Africa’s largest economy reached its weakest intraday level of 113.98 per dollar on Feb. 24 and was trading at 113.94 by 2:50 p.m. in the capital, Nairobi, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices surging to their highest in eight years, putting increased pressure on oil-importing African economies such as Kenya.

“There are external headwinds which we cannot control,” said Kenneth Minjire, senior associate for debt and equity at Nairobi-based AIB-AXYS Africa.

The biggest decline was at the start of the losing streak, when the shilling shed 0.34% in the week ending Sept. 17. The shilling has traded lower against the the dollar for nine consecutive months and its year-to-date loss to the U.S. currency is 0.7%.

“The latest round of pressure came as global oil prices rose to their highest level since 2014, pushing up import costs and leading to inflation,” said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA Finance. “The escalating conflict in Ukraine and anti-Russia sanctions are likely to lead to more pressure on the shilling in the coming days.”

