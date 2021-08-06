(Bloomberg) --

Kenya’s shilling is on track for its longest stretch of weekly losses this year, despite the central bank’s efforts to prop up the currency, as concerns about a surge in Covid-19 infections spurred dollar buying by importers.

The East African nation’s currency was trading little changed at 108.72 against the dollar by 9:30 a.m. in the capital, Nairobi, poised for a 0.1% decline this week. That would cap the longest stretch of weekly losses since the five days ending December 11, and pare the shillings gain this year to just 0.5%.

“Importers are responding to fears of stiffer Covid-19 restrictions by the government given recent increases in infections,” according to AZA, Africa’s largest non-bank currency broker by trading volume.

Kenya is keeping its night curfew in force and has suspended public gatherings and intergovernmental physical meetings as the coronavirus delta variant fans a surge in cases. That’s partly due to political rallies that have been happening more frequently ahead of next year’s electoral season.

The Central Bank of Kenya’s foreign-exchange reserves declined to $9.34 billion in the week through July 29, from $9.37 billion the prior period, according to data from the central bank. It mopped up 60 billion shillings ($551.7 million) through term-auction deposits this week through Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, adding to a cumulative 354.8 billion shillings in July.

