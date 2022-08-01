(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan stocks have just posted their strongest-ever July performance, driven by a rally in the main index’s biggest company. Downside risks now loom large for the Nairobi market, however, as investors brace for next week’s general election.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange All-Share Index jumped 15%, the most in any July since the gauge was introduced in 2008. That was also the strongest rally among 155 benchmarks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa tracked by Bloomberg. Safaricom Plc, which accounts for more than half of the main index, soared 20%, the most since November 2009, thanks to bargain hunting among local investors as foreigners withdrew from the market.

“Safaricom benefited from locals accumulating the counter from a deep discount perspective,” Wesley Manambo, an analyst at Nairobi-based Genghis Capital, said by phone. “For August, we believe that the market’s downside risk will be elevated against a backdrop of cautiousness by foreign players as we close in on the general elections.”

Kenya holds what promises to be a closely fought presidential poll on Aug. 9, with Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga the leading candidates to replace Uhuru Kenyatta. Elections in the East African nation have in the past been marred by violence.

Foreign investors accounted for 62% of Nairobi equity market trading in the second quarter, up from 55% in the three months ended March, according to the industry regulator. Net foreign outflows from stocks jumped to 10.9 billion shillings ($92 million) in April-June from 1.69 billion shillings in the first quarter.

