(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan national was training to be a pilot in the Philippines as part of an alleged 9/11-style plot to hijack a commercial plane and fly it into a U.S. building, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment against Cholo Abdi Abdullah, who they say was a member of the al Shabaab terror network. Abdullah is due to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.