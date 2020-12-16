New York - MAY 6: Police Officers stand outside Manhattan federal court where where Faisal Shahzad, 30, is expected to be arraigned for his invovlement in the failed Times Square car bomb plot May 6, 2010 in New York City. Shahzad is expected to face charges including an act of terrorism transcending national borders, attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and use of a destructive device during the commission of another crime. According to reports, after days of intense questioning of bombing suspect, Faisal Shahzad, evidence is mounting that the Pakistani Taliban had helped inspire and train Mr. Shahzad in the months before he is alleged to have parked an explosives-filled sport utility vehicle in a busy Manhattan intersection. (Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Daniel Barry/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan national was training to be a pilot in the Philippines as part of an alleged 9/11-style plot to hijack a commercial plane and fly it into a U.S. building, prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment against Cholo Abdi Abdullah, who they say was a member of the al Shabaab terror network. Abdullah is due to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.