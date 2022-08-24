(Bloomberg) -- Keppel Corp. units agreed to buy a majority stake in Singapore waste management firm 800 Super Holdings Ltd.

The conglomerate’s Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte and its infrastructure fund will own 80% of 800 Super after the deal is completed, according to an announcement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. William Lee Cheng Chye, the recycling firm’s chief executive officer, will hold the remainder.

The deal values the company at about S$380 million ($272 million), plus a 5% annual fee compounded monthly, the statement showed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

Closely-held 800 Super was nearing a deal with Keppel and had been working with Rippledot Capital to look for a buyer, Bloomberg News has reported.

800 Super provides waste management, waste treatment, cleaning and landscaping services in Singapore. The company went public on the city-state’s bourse in 2011 and was taken private eight years later with financing help from KKR & Co. It’s now controlled by the waste management firm’s founding Lee family.

