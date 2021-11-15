(Bloomberg) -- Kering SA named Matthieu Blazy to be the new creative director of Bottega Veneta, the Italian brand known for its woven leather bags.

Blazy will assume the role immediately, Kering said in the statement Monday. He previously had taken over as ready-to-wear design director for Bottega Veneta last year, and is scheduled to present his first collection for the brand in February.

Born in 1984 and a graduate of La Cambre in Brussels, the dual French and Belgian national takes over for Daniel Lee, whose departure was announced last week. Blazy previously worked at Maison Martin Margiela, Celine and Raf Simons, the eponymous brand of the co-creative director of Prada SpA. He also worked under Simons when the Belgian designer was at Calvin Klein.

Lee’s surprise departure was deemed to be “bad news,” for Kering last week by analysts since the British creator’s collections help boost the brand’s popularity. The brand was the only major name within Kering to post growth in 2020, despite strict global lockdowns.

Blazy’s social media strategy will be closely watched following Lee’s decision to scrap the brand’s official Instagram account earlier this year. Kering Chief Executive Officer Francois-Henri Pinault expressed his confidence in Blazy’s experience to carry on the legacy of the brand.

