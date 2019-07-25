Kering’s Red-Hot Gucci Brand is Cooling Faster Than Expected

(Bloomberg) -- Sales growth at French luxury group Kering’s Gucci brand missed estimates, slowing down after three years of breakneck growth.

Second-quarter comparable sales at Gucci rose 12.7%, compared with an analyst forecast of 14.5%.

Key Insights

Kering’s overall sales gain was in line with expectations, but the company is no longer trouncing rival LVMH, whose key fashion and leather category surged 20% in the quarter.

Kering has been trying to persuade investors that Gucci’s growth is simply normalizing and that designer Alessandro Michele’s decadent designs aren’t going out of style. The brand is coming up against tough comparisons after the rapid pace of growth a year earlier.

The Bottega Veneta brand, which has been struggling, returned to growth. Kering said new collections from creative director Daniel Lee have been well received.

Market Reaction

Kering reported after the close of trading. The shares are up 24% so far this year.

