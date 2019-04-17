(Bloomberg) -- Kering reported sales that narrowly beat analysts’ estimates as growth at its flagship Gucci brand cooled from last year’s relentless pace.

  • The company’s first-quarter sales rose 17.5 percent on a comparable basis to 3.79 billion euros ($4.28 billion), the Paris-based luxury group said Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News had predicted 3.74 billion euros.

  • Gucci’s growth is slowing gradually in its third year of a turnaround under the designer Alessandro Michele and CEO Marco Bizzarri. Sales climbed 20 percent -- in line with analysts’ estimates -- at the brand that now makes up about three-fourths of the group’s earnings.
  • Bottega Veneta’s sales fell sharply during the quarter even as a new designer, Daniel Lee, staged a well-received first runway show for the brand during Milan Fashion Week in February. Kering is forecasting a gradual improvement after his collections arrive in stores mid-year.
  • The bar is high for Kering’s sales as investors have gotten used to big beats in Gucci’s top line and after rival LVMH reported higher-than-expected sales last week, lifting shares across the luxury sector.

  • Shares in Kering, which reported sales after Paris markets closed, have risen about 31 percent since the start of the year.

