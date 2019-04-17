(Bloomberg) -- Kering reported sales that narrowly beat analysts’ estimates as growth at its flagship Gucci brand cooled from last year’s relentless pace.

The company’s first-quarter sales rose 17.5 percent on a comparable basis to 3.79 billion euros ($4.28 billion), the Paris-based luxury group said Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News had predicted 3.74 billion euros.

Gucci’s growth is slowing gradually in its third year of a turnaround under the designer Alessandro Michele and CEO Marco Bizzarri. Sales climbed 20 percent -- in line with analysts’ estimates -- at the brand that now makes up about three-fourths of the group’s earnings.

Bottega Veneta’s sales fell sharply during the quarter even as a new designer, Daniel Lee, staged a well-received first runway show for the brand during Milan Fashion Week in February. Kering is forecasting a gradual improvement after his collections arrive in stores mid-year.

The bar is high for Kering’s sales as investors have gotten used to big beats in Gucci’s top line and after rival LVMH reported higher-than-expected sales last week, lifting shares across the luxury sector.

Shares in Kering, which reported sales after Paris markets closed, have risen about 31 percent since the start of the year.

