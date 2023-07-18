(Bloomberg) -- Kering announced that Marco Bizzarri, the chief executive officer of its biggest brand Gucci, is leaving the struggling Italian label in September.

Bizzarri will be replaced on an interim basis by Jean-Francois Palus, Kering said on Tuesday. Palus is currently the group managing director at Kering.

Bizzarri’s departure comes after Gucci’s growth has lagged behind peers in the past few years. Its previous creative director, Alessandro Michele, left in November and was replaced by Sabato de Sarno, who is expected to unveil his first collection for the brand in September.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.