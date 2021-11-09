(Bloomberg) -- U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks with Bloomberg at COP26 on Tuesday, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads a congressional delegation to the climate talks, as the hard work at the summit gets fully under way.

Delegates are pushing to complete negotiations before the Glasgow conference’s scheduled end on Friday, but there’s still a long way to go. There’s hope for a breakthrough on creating global carbon markets, but that challenge is six years in the making. Developing countries are also keeping the pressure on rich nations to provide more financial assistance to curb pollution.

Key developments:

The U.K. said it won’t join an alliance to end fossil fuel production

China’s carbon market is set to nearly quadruple by 2025

The country’s coal pledge could have a Canada-size emissions impact

(All timestamps Glasgow, Scotland)

Johnson Set to Return to COP (11:17 a.m.)

Boris Johnson is poised to return to COP26 talks in Glasgow on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the situation. Johnson’s office declined to comment on the premier’s movements. The idea is to support negotiators, one of the people said.

U.K. Won’t Join Deal to End Fossil Fuel Output (11:12 a.m.)

The U.K. won’t join an alliance of countries fixing a date to phase out fossil fuel production, saying doing so could force it to face a cliff edge in energy supply.

The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance is being spearheaded by the governments of Denmark and Costa Rica and is expected to announce new member countries on Wednesday at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

“No other significant oil and gas producing nation has gone as far as the U.K. in supporting sector’s gradual transition to a low carbon future,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Jane Goodall Seeks Different Outcome From Paris Accord (9:33 a.m.)

Famed conservationist Jane Goodall says she’s hoping COP26 in Glasgow “will be a little bit different from the Paris accord” in 2015. After Paris, many countries didn’t uphold their commitments to reduce carbon emissions as a result of fossil fuels, she said. For those that did, it was “mainly because they exported their dirty industries to countries like China and India.”

Tuesday Is Gender Day at COP26 (8:36 a.m.)

Some 80% of those displaced by climate change are women and children, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter. The Scottish Government and UN Women earlier this month issued the Glasgow Women’s Leadership Statement calling for women to have a greater role in finding a solution to the crisis.

Climate change “is the most serious issue of our generation,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in video message. “Some of its most significant impacts will be faced by women.”

EV Laggard Australia Won’t Ban Gas Guzzlers (7:05 a.m.)

Australia, which set underwhelming new climate targets and rejected a pact on curbing methane emissions, won’t join other nations in setting a deadline to end sales of new internal combustion engine cars. “We will not be forcing Australians out of the car they want to drive, or penalizing those who can least afford it through bans or taxes,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday.

In 2019, Morrison turned a bid by the main Labor opposition to shift away from gas guzzlers into an election issue, claiming electric models wouldn’t be able to tow a trailer or boat, making them incompatible with Australia’s recreational lifestyle. The nation remains a global laggard on adoption of battery-powered vehicles.

