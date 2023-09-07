(Bloomberg) -- China and other “large economies” need to play a global role in helping poorer countries cope with the impacts of climate change, John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, said on Thursday. “If they want to be global economies, they need to act like global economies,” Kerry said when asked if China should contribute to a “loss and damage” fund to help the poorest nations cope with climate-fueled disasters such as floods and droughts.

“I have not heard that China is reluctant at this point to participate in the loss and damage fund and it’s important for the large economies to play a global role,” he said.Kerry spoke in an interview with Bloomberg News in Bucharest, where he was attending the 3 Seas Initiative Business Forum. At last year’s UN climate summit in Egypt, delegates agreed to create a loss and damage fund, although almost all of the details still need to be ironed out. It’s unclear how much of that will be decided at the next UN summit, COP28, held in Dubai at the end of November.

Kerry said this COP will not only need to deal with the thorny issues around loss and damage, but also a stocktake on how far off countries are from meeting climate targets set at UN talks in Paris eight years ago. In 2015, countries agreed to work toward capping global warming since pre-industrial times to well below 2 degrees Celsius — aiming for 1.5C — by the end of the century.“The purpose of the COP is to find common ground,” he said. “I’m not going to pre-judge it; we have a lot of work to do and a lot of people still need to come to the table, and I think the world will be watching what every country is doing very, very carefully.”

