(Bloomberg) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is all but certain to be headed for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, with one potential procedural hurdle to surmount before the Senate is expected to confirm her later this week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets at 10 a.m. Monday to vote on whether to advance to the full Senate the nomination of a federal judge would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court. But the committee is divided 11-11 between the two parties and is expected to deadlock, which would require Democrats to take an extra step to force the nomination to the floor.

There appears to be little, though, standing in the way of the final outcome. Democrats in the 50-50 Senate have the votes to confirm her on their own, and at least one Republican -- Susan Collins of Maine -- says she will be supporting Jackson.

If the committee is tied, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer later on Monday is expected to set up a vote of the entire chamber to bring the nomination to the floor. If that vote succeeds as expected, likely on Monday, senators will start debating the confirmation on Tuesday, and she could be confirmed as soon as Thursday.

Republican and Democratic senators sparred over Jackson’s selection through the end of last week. Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee, took to the Senate floor Thursday to announce his opposition, saying he fears Jackson would find rights in the Constitution that don’t exist.

“Ultimately, I fear Judge Jackson has a blind spot when it comes to judge-made law, and she would use her seat on the Supreme Court to create new rights out of whole cloth and engage in result-oriented decision making,” Cornyn said.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, defended Jackson’s record on sentencing criminals and said she made clear at the hearings she uses a careful methodology in making rulings that keep her focused tightly on existing law and the facts of each case.

“She has a balanced approach,” Durbin said on the Senate floor. “She has ruled for and against Democratic and Republican presidents. She has shown the kind of balance we expect on the Supreme Court.”

Jackson, who serves now on the influential D.C. appellate court, faced tough and often intense questioning at her confirmation hearings a little more than a week ago.

Republicans questioned her record on crime and probed for her views on volatile issues such as abortion. In particular, four GOP senators including Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, accused her of being far too lenient in sentencing defendants convicted of possession of child pornography while she was a U.S. District Court judge in Washington from 2013 to 2021.

Jackson, 51, would be the sixth female justice in the court’s history, the third African American and the first to have once been a federal public defender. She would succeed the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she once worked as a law clerk. Confirmation won’t alter the court’s conservative tilt but would add a fresh voice to its three-member liberal wing.

The nomination is President Joe Biden’s first to a court whose conservative majority is poised to transform the law, potentially expanding gun rights, slashing federal regulatory power and overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

