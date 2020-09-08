(Bloomberg) -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is planning a series of major steps to diversify its shareholder base, including moving its listing to Nasdaq Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The coffee and soft drinks manufacturer will move its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq in the coming weeks in a bid to attract a greater number of passive funds, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

With a market value of about $42 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper will rank among the largest companies on the historically tech-focused exchange, which would secure it a place on the widely-tracked Nasdaq 100 index.

In addition, JAB Holdings, Keurig Dr Pepper’s largest shareholder, is to redistribute around $2 billion of its shares in the company to its own investors, including banker Byron Trott’s BDT Capital Partners, the people said. JAB, which controls just under half of Keurig Dr Pepper through the Maple Holdings BV investment vehicle, will also transfer stock to Quadrant Capital Advisors, a firm managed by Colombia’s billionaire Santo Domingo family.

Quadrant will join BDT as one of Keurig Dr Pepper’s largest direct shareholders as a result of the trade, according to the people. The plans could be announced as early as this week, the people said. Representatives for Keurig Dr Pepper and JAB declined to comment.

The plans form part of Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort’s ambition to make the company a more widely-held stock, having previously focused on integrating the Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group businesses following a merger in 2018.

JAB embarked on a goal to consolidate the global coffee industry in 2012. It led the earlier acquisitions of coffee machine and pod-maker Keurig and Green Mountain coffee roasters before merging the combined business with Dr Pepper Snapple to gain distribution advantages. The investment firm has gradually sold down its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper since the beverage group was formed two years ago.

JAB also holds a stake in coffee giant JDE Peet’s BV, which went public earlier this year.

