(Bloomberg) -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are launching an advisory firm under the duo’s Boardroom sports, music and media platform.

The new firm, called Boardroom Advisory, will charge an as-yet undisclosed yearly fee. The idea is to “work with athletes, executives, and brands to create opportunity through venture and private equity investing, sports ownership opportunities, business strategy, and content creation,” according to a press release.

“Boardroom Advisory is a natural extension of the brand and is a way for us to bring our resources to other athletes,” Durant said in the announcement. “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Lorenzo McCloud, business manager and agent for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, will join Boardroom as director of talent relations.

McCloud’s “relationships and sports business acumen will be a great addition to our team,” said Kleimen in the press release.

Durant and Kleiman have made sports investments that include a 5% stake in the Philadelphia Union, the US Major League Soccer team, and stakes in the National Women’s Soccer League and the Premier Lacrosse League. The pair also co-own the Brooklyn Aces, a Major League Pickleball club.

