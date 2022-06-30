(Bloomberg) -- Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion, has requested a trade with the Brooklyn Nets after three seasons with the franchise, ESPN says.

Durant’s business manager Rich Kleiman and Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN.

Durant has interest in the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN. Durant is requesting a trade following the Nets’ early exit in the first round of the NBA playoffs this year after falling to eventual finalists, the Boston Celtics. In August last year, Durant signed a four-year extension with the Nets that was worth $198 million.

