Kevin Durant Will Sign With Brooklyn Nets Tonight: ESPN

(Bloomberg) -- The Brooklyn Nets are about to sign some of basketball’s most-coveted talent.

The NBA franchise will announce they’ve inked Kevin Durant to 4-year, $164 million deal on Sunday at 6 p.m., Adrian Wojnarowski reported for ESPN, citing league sources.

The Nets will also sign Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

