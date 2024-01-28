(Bloomberg) -- Hello again. Here’s what we’re talking about heading into the new week.

The big meeting: The Bank of England meets Thursday and is being urged to end its bias toward further rate hikes as inflation falls, or risk undermining its own credibility, creating a tricky communication challenge for Governor Andrew Bailey. The committee is likely to soften its guidance, yet “the risk is the BOE doesn’t shift its narrative and sticks to its hawkish line,” says Bloomberg Economics. That would likely push back the timing of a first rate cut to June.

The big debate (Part II): The House of Lords on Monday has a second reading of PM Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda immigration bill, which aims to transport would-be asylum seekers to the land-locked African country. The European Court of Human Rights gave the plan a thumbs down last week. It all comes as the premier’s opponents on the Tories’ right flank look for another chance to move against him, potentially after two special elections in February.

The big earnings: Earnings season is in full swing in Europe, with some of the continent’s biggest banks reporting this week — with Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas on Thursday. Major pharma companies also issue results, including Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk on Wednesday. In the US, the stakes couldn't be much higher with results from Big Tech companies — including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Alphabet — worth more than $10 trillion set to land.

The big package: European Union leaders hold a special summit on aid to Ukraine on Thursday, and are moving toward an agreement next week to transfer some €50 billion. Hungary blocked the funding at a meeting in December — but Budapest now says it won’t stand in the way. Separately, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is into its 24th month. People close to the Kremlin say Vladimir Putin has put out feelers to the US to signal he’s open to discussion for ending the conflict, in what may be a bid to sow division among Kyiv’s allies.

ICYM Our Big Take: Unrest in China can unnerve the whole world, and the current $6 trillion stock market rout — the benchmark CSI 300 index has plunged 40% over three years — reveals some painful truths for President Xi Jinping. International and local retail investors alike remain skeptical that various measures already undertaken or still under consideration by Beijing will be enough to prompt a sustained bounce-back in the world’s second largest economy.

And finally, our In the City podcast dives into the likely US presidential election rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and the potential economic ramifications should Trump win. Stephanie Flanders, Bloomberg’s head of economics and government, lays out what preparations may look like for another Trump term in the Oval Office.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.