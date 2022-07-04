(Bloomberg) -- China is grappling with a growing virus flareup, with a jump in infections in provinces near Shanghai causing some areas to lock down even as cases remain well below the peak of the city’s outbreak in April and May.

Growing clusters in the eastern province of Anhui have led to the highest level of transmission for over a month and helped push the national tally to 380 local cases on Sunday. Most of the infections were in Si and Lingbi counties, which have been locked down as authorities carry out mass testing to detect hidden transmission.

Infections have spilled over into neighboring Jiangsu province, an economic powerhouse which has the second-highest provincial gross domestic product in China. The commercial hub of Wuxi city reported 35 local cases Sunday, with the city shutting entertainment venues, suspending dining-in and reducing the operating hours of the subway and bus service. Wuxi’s population is 7.5 million people and it’s one of the top 20 cities in China by GDP.

Read more: Xi Warns Against ‘Herd Immunity,’ Vows to Stick With Covid Zero

Four other cities in Jiangsu province also reported infections in the past three days, with Xuzhou and Nanjing to carry out mass testing. Most of the cases had either traveled to Anhui or were linked to those that did, according to city authorities.

Dandong, on the border with North Korea, continues to see persistent transmission that started at the end of April. The city carried out another round of mass testing on June 30, and will continue to test residents living in the city center every three days until there are no more community infections. On Sunday, Dandong reported 9 local cases

Covid-19 Data for Sunday, July 3

The port city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province reported seven local infections Sunday. Most of the cases are linked to a cold chain import company, and authorities said the outbreak was under control and has not affected the movement of residents or tourists yet.

Other parts of China that also reported cases include Xi’an in the central Shaanxi province and Ningde city in southern Fujian province.

Shenzhen appears to have its outbreak under control after a three-day lockdown of Futian district at the end of June. There was no local cases reported for the past two days, and daily infections have been below 10 in the last week.

