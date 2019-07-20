(Bloomberg) -- Days before Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, its chair, Adam Schiff is expecting a “reticent witness.”

“We understand the stakes. At the same time, I have to say I am very realistic in my expectations,” said Schiff, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. “He is clearly deeply reluctant to testify.”

Mueller was scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and Intelligence Committee last Wednesday, but the testimony was postponed for a week. Mueller was subpoenaed by Democrats to discuss his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

His testimony on Wednesday is the best chance that Democrats have to revive their stymied inquiries of the president.

“Barring some emergency, coming more from Bob Mueller than from the Congress, I see no reason to expect anything other than his appearance,” Schiff said of Mueller’s testimony, scheduled for Wednesday. “I fully have every expectation that it will go forward.”

On Wednesday, the committee will need to weigh whether to question Mueller about the complete investigation or the contents of the report that was released to the public.

“He has made it clear that he doesn’t want to go beyond the report, and I want to make it clear that is a choice Bob Mueller is making. That is not required by law, it is not required by regulation,” Schiff said. “We will have to decide how much time we want to spend fighting with him to discuss things outside the report when there is an awful lot of material within the report that the American people are not familiar with which they really need to be.”

Within the report, Schiff said he views the broader pattern as significant. “What is most powerful is not an isolated fact here or an isolated fact there, but how the facts look together,” he said.

Schiff said he would like to know whether Mueller believes Trump should be indicted after he leaves office.

“He is not going to answer that question,” said Schiff. “But nonetheless there are other ways of asking that question.”

