(Bloomberg) -- Lead lawmaker Peter Liese proposed that the European Union should release some permits held in a carbon market reserve if the price of pollution surges above certain limits.

Liese, a German member of the European Parliament, is seeking to strengthen a mechanism preventing excessive price growth as part of a sweeping reform of the EU Emissions Trading System. The additional supply would be enabled if, for more than six consecutive months, the average permit price is more than double the average during the two preceding years, according to a set of amendments he tabled in the assembly’s environment committee on Wednesday.

EU benchmark carbon permits fell as much as 3.7% on the news about his plans and traded 2.9% down at 88.52 euros per ton as of 11:53 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Emissions prices in the EU have more than doubled in the past year and hit a record high last week amid stricter climate policies and an unprecedented energy crisis. The jump in costs triggered calls by some national leaders to curb the role of speculative investors. Energy-intensive industries -- typically big polluters -- have voiced concerns that the price surge is hurting their competitiveness against rivals outside the 27-nation bloc.

Under Liese’s proposal, should the price-level trigger kick in, the European Commission would have to release 100 million of carbon allowances over a period of six months from the Market Stability Reserve, according to the amendment seen by Bloomberg News.

“The measures in the event of excessive price fluctuations will be strengthened in a targeted manner to improve the assessment of and reaction to unwarranted price evolutions,” Liese said in the amendments. “These targeted improvements should continue to ensure the proper functioning of the carbon markets.”

Extra Permits

Liese’s amendments envisage that if, after the six-months period, the price still qualifies as excessive, the commission should convene a meeting with member states to assess if the increase corresponds to changing markets fundamentals. Should the price development not be aligned, member states would have to urgently decide to provide more supply, for example by bringing forward some government auctions of carbon permits.

The changes would trigger “moderately faster” EU intervention in the carbon market in the case of price shocks, according to the document.

The current provision to prevent excessive price growth, included in Article 29a of the carbon market law, is ambiguous and has never been used. It mandates that the European Commission call a meeting of government representatives if, for more than six consecutive months, the price of carbon is more than triple the average price during the two preceding years.

Provided that the price growth isn’t justified by market fundamentals, member states may decide to auction more allowances to add to the supply of permits and help lower the price.

Greater Transparency

Liese also proposed that after the European Securities and Markets Authority unveils a much-awaited report on emissions trading by the end of March, the European Commission should put forward a measure to introduce a transparency mechanism for the EU carbon market. ESMA should then regularly monitor the integrity and transparency of the Emissions Trading System, and could issue recommendations for improvement.

“Targeted improvements could, for example, include a modification of the reporting of positions held by different categories of participants and penalty mechanisms for market abuse,” he said in the document.

To be approved, Liese’s amendments would need to win majority backing in the European Parliament and weighted majority support from member states. In the first stage of the legislative process in the EU Parliament, the environment committee is set to vote on the carbon market overhaul in May.

