Two crucial committees of European lawmakers voted to oppose including gas and nuclear in the bloc's green rulebook, overcoming a major hurdle in barring the two technologies from receiving an environmentally friendly label.

Members of the environment and economy committees supported a cross-party objection to the European Commission’s plans for the two energy sources to be included in its so-called taxonomy. The process now moves to a vote in parliament next month, which if approved would torpedo the addition of gas and nuclear to the list of economic activities that are beneficial for the climate.

The European Commission’s proposal to label gas and nuclear as sustainable -- as long as they receive construction permits by 2035 and 2045, respectively, and respect strict emissions criteria -- has been highly controversial. The technologies are vital during the energy transition, especially when moving away from dirty energy like coal, it argues.

But money managers and environmentalists have slammed the move, saying that it is not compatible with the EU’s green commitments and could feed greenwashing in the financial industry, where environmental benefits of an investment are misstated. It could also potentially divert investments away from renewables.

Both the Council of the EU, comprised of member states, and Parliament have the power to veto the Commission’s proposal. But while the barrier for countries to object is nearly insurmountable, requiring around 20 out of 27 member states to back the rejection, Parliament only requires a majority of lawmakers. Still, the political make-up means it is still a big challenge.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had also been cited by lawmakers as an example of why gas in particular should not be considered as a transition fuel, given the recent price volatility and the risk of Moscow halting supplies to the EU.

