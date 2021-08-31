Key Evergrande Backer Trims Stake in Sign of Waning Support
A long-time supporter of China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan cut her stake in the developer for the first time since she started accumulating them four years ago.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A long-time supporter of China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan cut her stake in the developer for the first time since she started accumulating them four years ago.
Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund is lining up more deals for its unlisted real estate after buying a stake in U.S. office property last week, a sign that the pandemic-hit market is on the mend.
U.K. mortgage approvals fell for a second month in July but remained well above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting demand for property is holding up despite the tapering of a tax break on purchases. Banks and building societies authorized 75,152 home loans, the least in a year and down from 80,272 in June, the Bank of England said Tuesday. Britons buying a home for more than 250,000 pounds ($345,000) in July faced a higher tax bill after the stamp-duty holiday introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak l
China Evergrande Group reported a drop in first-half profit, as the debt-laden developer struggles to stave off a liquidity scare.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. denied that it has been ordered by regulators to halt sales of property-related alternative investments in response to a Reuters report that sent shares tumbling.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A long-time supporter of China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan cut her stake in the developer for the first time since she started accumulating them four years ago.
Chan Hoi-wan, chief executive officer of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. and wife of Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau, sold 6.3 million shares at an average of HK$4.48 each on Thursday, according to a disclosure to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The sale, which raised HK$28.3 million ($3.6 million), reduced her holding to 8.96% from 9.01%.
The stake sale, while small, comes amid mounting losses for Hui’s backers as shares in Evergrande and its units plunge. Lau and his wife are some of the billionaire’s closest allies and have done numerous transactions with the conglomerate over the years. Chan herself invested HK$3 billion in a share placement in Evergrande’s green car unit in January.
Evergrande said on Tuesday it risks defaulting on its debt if the company falls short in efforts to raise cash by offloading assets, selling properties and bringing in new investors. Evergrande shares have fallen 71% this year, while its bonds are near record lows.
Chinese Estates swung to a loss in the first half of the year due to the drop in income from Evergrande, which cut its annual dividend in March and later decided against a special payout. The paper loss of its Evergrande stock holdings amounted to HK$4.11 billion. There was no immediate response from a representative of Chinese Estates to Bloomberg questions.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.