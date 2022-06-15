(Bloomberg) -- The lead GOP negotiator on bipartisan gun safety legislation said talks among 20 senators are hitting “bumps in the road” that risk plans to debate legislation on the Senate floor next week.

John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said he’s hopeful negotiations can be completed as early as Wednesday. But still unresolved, he said, are specifics surrounding a provision on red flag laws as well as language that would close a so-called boyfriend loophole.

“I’m eager to wrap up our negotiations, but we’re not going to cut corners or capitulate for the sole purpose of passing something,” Cornyn said.

The two parties have disagreed over whether only states that enact red flag laws, which allow courts to remove guns from potentially dangerous owners, would have access to some new grants. Cornyn said states should not be required to create such laws, and that those that don’t enact them should be able to tap funds for crisis intervention efforts.

Cornyn also said the bill can’t be “overly broad” in defining dating relationships when it comes to closing the boyfriend loophole. Federal law currently doesn’t bar abusive dating partners from having guns the same way domestic abusers are restricted if they are married to, have lived with or have a child with the victim.

“We need to define this in a very crystal clear way,” Cornyn said. “It can’t be overly broad or open to interpretation.”

Senators, who have long struggled to find common ground on gun safety, restarted stalled negotiations last month following the massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that killed a total of 31 people.

A framework for the package -- which also includes federal money to boost mental health and school safety, and some enhanced background checks for younger gun buyers -- already has early support from the 10 Republicans needed to avert a filibuster in the evenly divided Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave it a further boost on Tuesday when he said he’s inclined to back legislation, so long as it reflects the framework.

The bipartisan negotiators will meet later Wednesday to continue hammering out details, including how to pay for provisions in a bill that is expected to cost billions of dollars.

Democrats in the talks continue to express optimism.

“We’re making a lot of good progress and I expect that we’ll be able to get this done,” said Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, the lead Democratic negotiator.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.